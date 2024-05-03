Nagelsmann to name Germany squad for Euro 2024 on May 16

German National coach Julian Nagelsmann smiles during a dinner as part of the European Championship workshop for national coaches in the Standehaus. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Germany national team coach Julian Nagelsmann will name his squad for the Euro 2024 on home soil on May 16 in Berlin, the German Football Federation (DFB) said on Friday.

The squad announcement will come two days before the last matchday in the Bundesliga.

Nagelsmann is expected to name at least 23 players, but the list could include extra names if European ruling body UEFA approve a 26-man squad.

Germany's first training camp is to begin on May 26 in Blankenhain in the state of Thuringia.

It's unclear, however, how many players will be available by then, since players from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid might still play the Champions League final in London on June 1.

Bayer Leverkusen players will also join the training camp later as the Bundesliga champions play the German Cup final against Kaiserslautern on May 25.

The German team then move to their Euro 2024 headquarters in Herzogenaurach on May 31 ahead of friendly games against Ukraine (June 3) and Greece (June 7).

Germany kick off the Euro 2024 in Munich against Scotland on June 14. In the group stage, they also face Hungary on June 19 and Switzerland four days later.