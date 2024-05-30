Nagelsmann leads Geramny training with Gündogan and Leverkusen trio

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann leads a training session at the Spa & Golfresort Weimarer Land, as part of preparation for the European Championship (EURO 2024). Christian Charisius/dpa

Germany captain Ilkay Gündogan and Bundesliga champions Florian Wirtz, Robert Andrich and Jonathan Tah of Bayer Leverkusen trained with the German squad for the first time after arriving at the training camp in the eastern German state of Thuringia.

The four players arrived on Wednesday, a bit later than the rest of the squad. The Leverkusen trio won the German Cup title on Saturday, while Gündogan played the last La Liga match of the season with Barcelona on Sunday.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann had 24 players for the training session on Thursday, in which warm-up exercises were carried out in two groups under the pouring rain.

As Germany get ready for the Euro 2024 on home soil, the national team players are to be prepared for collective stress situations by a special police task force later in the day.

Five players are yet to join the training camp. Borussia Dortmund duo Niclas Füllkrug and Nico Schlotterbeck and Real Madrid players Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger of Real Madrid will play the Champions League final on Saturday in London, while Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is due to arrive on Monday.

The team leaves Blankenhain for their Euro base camp in Herzogenaurach on Friday, ahead of the Ukraine match. The final test is on June 7 against Greece.

Germany will start the Euro 2024 against Scotland on June 14. They also face Hungary and Switzerland in the group stage as they hope to be in the final in Berlin on July 14.

(L-R) Germany's Waldemar Anton, David Raum, Deniz Undav, Leroy Sane and Florian Wirtz in action during a training session at the Spa & Golfresort Weimarer Land, as part of preparation for the European Championship (EURO 2024). Christian Charisius/dpa

Germany's Ilkay Guendogan in action during a training session at the Spa & Golfresort Weimarer Land, as part of preparation for the European Championship (EURO 2024). Federico Gambarini/dpa