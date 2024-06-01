Nagelsmann leads first Germany training at Euro 2024 headquarters

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann (R) and assistant coach Sandro Wagner at training in preparation for the EURO 2024 European Championship. Christian Charisius/dpa

Coach Julian Nagelsmann led Germany's first training session at their Euro 2024 headquarters in Herzogenaurach on Saturday after the team received a warm welcome from the fans.

Nagelsmann didn't have RB Leipzig defender David Raum, who's still recovering from a slight injury.

Germany spent five days at a training camp in in eastern Germany and on Friday evening arrived in Herzogenaurach, where they were enthusiastically received by around 2,000 supporters despite pouring rain at an event organized by equipment supplier Adidas.

"The reception was amazing, so many people came to the small arena and welcomed us like that in this miserable weather. That's very promising for the euphoria at the Euros," goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said.

Nagelsmann and his players signed autographs and posed for pictures.

"It's great that you're all here," Neuer told the fans as he threw them shirts from a cannon.

Neuer set to make Germany comeback

The goalkeeper is to make his Germany comeback after 18 months in Monday's Euro 2024 tune-up match against Ukraine.

He last played for Germany at the 2022 World Cup. He suffered a season-ending leg fracture shortly afterwards and was sidelined for almost a year.

A comeback was originally planned at March friendlies against France and Netherlands but he had to leave the squad after suffering an injury during training.

"I'm in a positive mood," Neuer said ahead of which will probably be his eighth tournament as number one.

Pre-Euros friendlies of great important

Defender Joshua Kimmich said that the tune-up matches against Ukraine on Monday and Greece on June 7 are very important so that they can go into the Euro 2024 with a positive feeling.

"It all depends on winning. We absolutely want to win the two friendlies to stay in the flow," he said.

Germany hope to avoid defeat in the opening game, which they couldn't do at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, when they were eliminated in the group stage.

"Especially in our case, a lot depends on the first game for the atmosphere," Kimmich said with a view to the tournament kick-off against Scotland on June 14.

Neuer echoed Kimmich's words: "The two friendly matches are very important for us. That's the final message. If we get positive results, the first game (at the Euros) will be a bit easier."

Last players to join next week

Five players are yet to join the squad. Borussia Dortmund duo Niclas Füllkrug and Nico Schlotterbeck and Real Madrid players Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger of Real Madrid will play the Champions League final laster on Saturday in London, while Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is due to arrive on Monday.

They are to be available for the final tune-up match against Greece in Mönchengladbach.

Germany face Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland in the Euro 2024 group stage as they hope to go all the way to the final in Berlin on July 14.