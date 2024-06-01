Nagelsmann leads first Germany training at Euro 2024 headquarters

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann (R) and assistant coach Sandro Wagner at training in preparation for the EURO 2024 European Championship. Christian Charisius/dpa

Coach Julian Nagelsmann led Germany's first training session at their Euro 2024 headquarters in Herzogenaurach on Saturday after the team received a warm welcome from the fans.

Nagelsmann didn't have RB Leipzig defender David Raum, who's still recovering from a slight injury.

Germany spent five days at a training camp in in eastern Germany and on Friday evening arrived in Herzogenaurach, where they were enthusiastically received by around 2,000 supporters despite pouring rain at an event organized by equipment supplier Adidas.

"The reception was amazing, so many people came to the small arena and welcomed us like that in this miserable weather. That's very promising for the euphoria at the Euros," goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said.

Nagelsmann and his players signed autographs and posed for pictures.

"It's great that you're all here," Neuer told the fans as he threw them shirts from a cannon.

The goalkeeper is to make his Germany comeback after 18 months in Monday's Euro 2024 tune-up match against Ukraine.

He last played for Germany at the 2022 World Cup. He suffered a season-ending leg fracture shortly afterwards and was sidelined for almost a year.

A comeback was originally planned at March friendlies against France and Netherlands but he had to leave the squad after suffering an injury during training.

Last players to join next week

Five players are yet to join the squad. Borussia Dortmund duo Niclas Füllkrug and Nico Schlotterbeck and Real Madrid players Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger of Real Madrid will play the Champions League final on Saturday in London, while Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is due to arrive on Monday.

They are to be available for the final tune-up match on June 7 against Greece in Mönchengladbach.

Germany start the Euros on home soil against Scotland on June 14. They also face Hungary and Switzerland in the group stage as they hope to go all the way to the final in Berlin on July 14.

Germany's Jonathan Tah (l-r), Chris Führich, Deniz Undav and Benjamin Henrichs in action during a training session in preparation for the EURO 2024 European Championship. Federico Gambarini/dpa