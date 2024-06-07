Nagelsmann drops goalkeeper Nübel from final German Euro 2024 squad

(L-R) Lothar Matthaeus, former national player, Andreas Rettig, Managing Director Sport of the DFB, and national coach Julian Nagelsmann, talk before an international friendly between Germany and Greece at BORUSSIA-PARK, as part of preparations for UEFA EURO 2024. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel was dropped by Julian Nagelsmann from Germany's final Euro 2024 26-man squad, the coach told broadcasters RTL on Friday.

"This has nothing to do with Alex's performance for the time being, he has integrated very well and also had a good training performance," Nagelsmann said ahead of the final tune-up game for the home tournament against Greece.

He justified his decision saying there's still "uncertainties" on whether Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané will be fit to play and that's why he decided to take one more outfield player instead of a fourth goalkeeper.

Nübel helped VfB Stuttgart to a Bundesliga runner-up finish this season.

"Alex and we don't see this as a decision against his quality," Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth said. "Alex's time in the national team will come, I'm absolutely convinced of that."

The move came as a surprise after Nagelsmann said when announcing his provisional 27-man squad last month that he wanted to go into the Euros with four goalkeepers for training management reasons.

Initially, Eintracht Frankfurt defender Robin Knoche or Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier had been considered the likeliest player to miss out.

Germany will play the tournament with Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer, Marc Andre ter Stegen of Barcelona, and Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann.

Nagelsmann has to send his final Euro 2024 squad to European football ruling body UEFA by midnight Friday (2200 GMT).

Germany start the Euro 2024 against Scotland on June 14 in Munich. The hosts also face Hungary and Switzerland in the group stage as they hope to go all the way to the final in Berlin on July 14.