Nagelsmann, Bayer boss and even Bayern Munich hail Leverkusen triumph

German National coach Julian Nagelsmann smiles during a dinner as part of the European Championship workshop for national coaches in the Standehaus. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is hoping for a boost from Bayer Leverkusen's title-winning players at the home European Championship in June and July.

Florian Wirtz, set to play as a number 10 for Germany at the Euros, bagged a hat-trick as Leverkusen wrapped up their first Bundesliga title with five games to spare in a 5-0 thumping of mid-table Werder Bremen. Midfielder Robert Andrich and defender Jonathan Tah look set to start for Germany too in June.

"That can only be good for us as a team," Nagelsmann said in a statement on Sunday.

Leverkusen ended 11 years of Bayern Munich dominance in the Bundesliga and are 29 league games unbeaten and 43 matches across all competitions.

"The signature of coach Xabi Alonso is clearly recognisable. The players act as a unit, are tactically disciplined and strong in tackles, while at the same time variable, creative and keen to play. The team's performances are proof of how important the right mix of quality and mentality is," added Nagelsmann.

Leverkusen are owned by German pharma giant Bayer and its chief executive told dpa that their first Bundesliga title had also brought great joy to the company. The club was formed as the works team of what became the Bayer factory in 1904.

Bill Anderson said: "I have seen first-hand how their focus on a common goal and their willingness to put the team before themselves has led to outstanding results.

"I wish them all the best for their continued success - for everyone at the club, for the fans, for the city of Leverkusen and for the entire Bayer family," he continued, with an eye on Europa League and German Cup glory.

Even dethroned champions Bayern only had words of praise for Leverkusen and their former player Alonso, who is staying put at the Werkself despite interest from the Bavarians as they look to replace outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel.

"The title is absolutely deserved for Leverkusen. It is their reward for an outstanding season and great football," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said.

"Bayern's goal now is for the trophy to come back to Munich. See you in the new season."