Nagasaki marks 76th anniversary of atomic bomb

Participants wore masks and maintained social distancing at the downscaled event that was held amid the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

At 8:15 a.m. (2315 GMT, August 5) on August 6, 1945, a bomb nicknamed "Little Boy" was dropped by the U.S. B-29 warplane Enola Gay and obliterated the city of Hiroshima. Three days after the Hiroshima attack, on August 9, 1945, the United States dropped another atomic bomb on Nagasaki, southern Japan.

The city estimates that around 210,000 people were killed by the attacks, leaving more than 150,000 injured.