NAFA international fast pitch softball tournament hosts stop in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In the Chippewa Valley, the NAFA Eau Claire Classic is back for another year in a row. Eight teams competed to qualify for the international championship, which will be in Canada. Players came from around the state, Minnesota, Illinois and even Europe. The final two teams coming from the Madison area and Denmark.

The Regional Umpire in Chief, Bob Neville, says the fast-pitch softball tournament just came back last year and he hopes to draw in more fans moving forward, “Unfortunately, we didn’t have a lot of fans. I’d say we had about 50. We’d like to get more people to come over and watch the game. It’s a great game. It’s a lot like baseball, but a tighter and faster game.”

Neville says he hopes to double the number of teams playing next year. The winners of today’s (6/23/24) match will go on to compete in British Columbia at the end of July.

