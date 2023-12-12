Nae'Qwan Tomlin commits to Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway as midseason transfer

Nae'Qwan Tomlin will join the Memphis basketball team as a midseason transfer, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Commercial Appeal Tuesday.

The former Kansas State big man visited the Tigers Monday.

Tomlin (6-10) recently walked for graduation. He is awaiting admission to the University of Memphis. When that happens, he is eligible to play immediately.

Kansas, Arizona, Purdue, Indiana, Michigan State, Kentucky, Auburn and West Virginia were among dozens of programs also pursuing Tomlin.

The New York native played for Chipola (Florida) College, where current Tigers director of scouting Jordan VerHulst was an assistant coach at the time.

After a solid regular season in his first year at K-State, Tomlin's star rose considerably during the team's Elite Eight run. He averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game during the NCAA Tournament. His full-season numbers were 10.4 points per game and 5.9 rebounds.

Tomlin became available because he was dismissed by the Wildcats last week after he was arrested in October following a fight at a bar in Manhattan, Kansas. He reportedly has been granted diversion in the case, but K-State opted to cut ties with him.

Tomlin has not played in a game this season, which gives him the freedom to play right away once he is formally and officially admitted to the university.

The Tigers (7-2) are coming off road wins over VCU and Texas A&M (ranked 19th in last week's USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll). Penny Hardaway's team is set to host No. 11 Clemson Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+).

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Nae'Qwan Tomlin commits to Memphis basketball as midseason transfer