Na'eem Offord is committed to Ohio State 2025 recruiting class. Here's what it means

Another five-star cornerback has joined Ohio State’s 2025 recruiting class.

Na’eem Offord, the No. 1 cornerback in the country out of Alabama, committed to the Buckeyes during his visit to Columbus Feb. 2-4.

Here's what Offord's commitment means for Ohio State.

What does Na'eem Offord's commitment mean for the 2025 class?

Ohio State's 2025 defensive class could be historic.

In Offord, Ohio State lands its first No. 1-ranked cornerback in the country since Jeff Okudah in 2017. In Offord and Devin Sanchez, Ohio State has its first class since 2021 where it landed multiple top-10 players in a class, two of which were defensive linemen: J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer.

And in Ohio State's current 2025 class, with Offord, the Buckeyes have already landed four top-100 defensive players in Sanchez, defensive end Zahir Mathis and cornerback Blake Woodby.

Ohio State has not had four top-100 defensive players in the same class since 2022 when the Buckeyes landed linebacker C.J. Hicks, safety Sonny Styles, defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and defensive end Omari Abor.

Offord is a continuation of where Ohio State's focus lies early in the 2025 recruiting cycle: landing high-profile defensive weapons as the Buckeyes' defense continues to be revamped heading into the third season under Jim Knowles.

And Ohio State may not be done, with players such as five-star cornerback Dorian Brew, five-star safety Faheem Delane and four-star safety Trey McNutt still available.

Ohio State has not had more than four top-100 defensive players in the same class since 2021. That very well could happen in 2025.

What does Na'eem Offord's commitment mean for Tim Walton?

Much of that recruiting success has come down to Tim Walton.

Since 2010, Ohio State has signed six cornerbacks ranked in the top five at their position according to the 247Sports composite rankings: JK Johnson (2021), Jordan Hancock (2021), Okudah (2017), Shaun Wade (2017), Damon Webb (2014) and Doran Grant (2011)

In 2017, Okudah and Wade were the top two cornerbacks in the country overall, coming in at the No. 8 and No. 17 players in the country overall, respectively.

That's what Walton has currently in Offord (No. 5) and Sanchez (No. 6). This is the pedigree Walton has built at Ohio State.

And with Brew still in contention to choose Ohio State — the No. 4 cornerback in the 2025 class and the No. 21 player overall — Walton could be in the process of building the best-ranked cornerback class in Ohio State history.

Could Na'eem Offord start for Ohio State football in 2025?

Like Sanchez before him, Offord could have a chance to play right away for Ohio State. But there could be a few bodies in front of him.

Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Calvin Simpson-Hunt will likely continue to wait for starters reps through 2024 with the return of Hancock, Denzel Burke and Davison Igbinosun. After Matthews and Simpson-Hunt come Bryce West, Aaron Scott and Miles Lockhart: a highly-touted 2024 cornerback class Walton secured, including two of the top prospects out of Ohio.

With Sanchez in the mix too, Offord could have to wait. But based on his track record and the way he's ranked, Offord also has a chance to push for playing time immediately.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What Na'eem Offord's commitment to Ohio State football means