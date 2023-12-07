Nae’Qwan Tomlin dismissed from K-State basketball

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State men’s basketball senior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin is no longer on the team, according to a statement from athletic director Gene Taylor.

“I have been monitoring this situation and overseeing Nae’Qwan’s suspension with Coach Tang’s involvement,” the statement said.

“While we cannot share the specifics that have led to this outcome due to the reasons stated above, K-State Athletics can now share that Nae’Qwan Tomlin will no longer be able to continue with the K-State men’s basketball team. This decision was not made lightly by me, but it is the decision warranted by the circumstances that brought it to bear.”

Before the season, Tomlin was arrested in Aggieville for disorderly conduct; brawling or fighting at Tubby’s Sports Bar on October 29. He later filed for and was granted diversion.

A day after the arrest, head coach Jerome Tang announced he had suspended Tomlin ‘indefinitely,’ but said he was still a part of the Wildcat team and family. Tomlin has not played on the team since.

On Wednesday, students protested outside of K-State president Richard Linton’s on-campus home.

The students chanted, “Free Quan” and videos appeared to show Tomlin himself driving up to the protest, as well K-State basketball players Tylor Perry and David N’Guessan.

On Wednesday, Tomlin posted a story to his Instagram with the lyrics “I want to be free, free, free.” N’Guessan posted a picture of the protest with the caption “Free quan,” which Tomlin reposted.

Tomlin was a pivotal piece of K-State’s Elite Eight run last season in his first season with the team as a junior college transfer from Chipola College.

He averaged 10.4 points a game and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field.

K-State is currently 7-2 overall for the season.

