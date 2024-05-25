Nadal vs. Zverev Livestream: How to Watch the French Open First Round Tennis Match Online Free

Quick Answer: The best way to watch the Nadal vs. Zverev match online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Get a five-day free trial here.

The 2024 French Open is underway and the first round presents what is likely one of the most intriguing matchups we’ll see all tournament.

Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev face off in a blockbuster first-round clash that may mark Nadal’s final appearance at Roland Garros (the Spanish champ has hinted that he may retire at the end of the season). The Nadal vs. Zverev match takes place Sunday May 26 at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT.

Want to watch Nadal vs. Zverev? Here’s what you need to know.

Where Is the Nadal vs. Zverev French Open Match Being Broadcast on TV?

Nadal and Zverev’s first-round French Open match is airing live on TV through Tennis Channel. If you want to watch Nadal vs. Zverev on TV you’ll need a cable package that includes Tennis Channel, like this one from Verizon Fios.

The Nadal vs. Zverev match is also airing live on TV in the UK through Eurosport and Discovery+. A virtual private network, like this one from ExpressVPN, will let you watch the French Open match on TV by setting your location to the UK.

How to Livestream Nadal vs. Zverev French Open Match Online Free

Want to watch Nadal vs. Zverev online without cable? Use DirecTV Stream, which includes a live Tennis Channel feed as part of its “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier” packages. DirecTV Stream has a five-day free trial that you can use to livestream Nadal vs. Zverev online free.

Use the free trial to watch the French Open match on Tennis Channel without needing a subscription. Continue on with DirecTV Stream for the rest of the tournament or cancel before your free trial is up to avoid being charged. See full offer details here.

You can also watch Tennis Channel online through Fubo, which currently has a seven-day free trial that you can use to livestream Zverev vs. Nadal online without cable. Fubo’s free trial includes free DVR so you can record the tennis match to watch back on-demand later.

Nadal vs. Zverev French Open Predictions

The clay court gods could not have been less kind to Nadal and Zverev, who have both seen some of their biggest successes at Roland Garros. Nadal has won the French Open a record 14 times but he’s currently ranked 276th (due to injuries), while the fourth-ranked Zverev has made the semifinals three times, including an agonizing loss to Nadal in 2022, when the German had to retire after rolling his ankle.

Nadal is the sentimental favorite, though oddsmakers have Zverev as the pick to win, after he just won the Rome Masters last week.

The French Open is the second of four Grand Slam tennis tournaments each year, though it’s the only one played on a clay court surface.

