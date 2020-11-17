Is Nadal vs Thiem on TV? How to watch ATP Finals 2020 match today
Rafael Nadal goes head-to-head with Dominic Thiem in an enticing round-robin match at the ATP Finals at the O2 Arena in London today.
Austrian Thiem, who finally broke through in the Grand Slams at the US Open this year, is off to a hot start following his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat him in the 2019 final of this tournament.
World No 2 and French Open champion Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, dispatched Andrey Rublev in brutal fashion in his own opening match, with the Spaniard tipped alongside his opponent today as perhaps the fiercest competition to favourite Novak Djokovic this year.
It’s the final time the season-ending competition is taking place in London before switching to Turin, Italy next season.
Here’s everything you need to know about watching the 2020 ATP Finals match on television and on the move via a live stream on your favourite device.
When and where is the match?
The ATP Finals match between Nadal and Thiem is on 17 November at The O2 Arena in London. The match gets underway at 14:00 local time.
How can I watch on TV and online?
The competition is available to watch live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer here, with radio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.
When are the matches?
Sunday 15 November
Thiem def. Tsitsipas 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3
Nadal def. Rublev 6-3 6-4
Monday 16 November
Djokovic def. Schwartzman 6-3 6-2
Radio: 8pm-11pm – Medvedev vs Zverev on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Tuesday 17 November
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – Nadal vs Thiem on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Radio: 8pm-11pm – Tsitsipas vs Rublev on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Wednesday 18 November
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Radio: 8pm-11pm – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Thursday 19 November
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Friday 20 November
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Saturday 21 November – semi-finals
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Radio: 8pm-11pm – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Sunday 22 November – finals
TV: 6pm-9pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Odds
Djokovic – 13/8
Nadal – 5/1
Zverev – 8/1
Medvedev – 6/1
Thiem – 8/1
Rublev – 12/1
Tsitsipas – 12/1
Schwartzman – 33/1
