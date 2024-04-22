Nadal to represent Team Europe at Laver Cup in Berlin

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal in action against UK's Jack Draper during their Men's Singles 1st Round match during the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Rafael Nadal will join Team Europe at this year's Laver Cup in Berlin, organizers said on Monday. Frank Molter/dpa

Rafael Nadal will join Team Europe at this year's Laver Cup in Berlin, organizers said on Monday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will team up with fellow Spaniard and world number three Carlos Alcaraz, world number four Daniil Medvedev and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev as Team Europe bid to win back the Laver Cup under captain Bjorn Borg.

"I have some really special memories from my Laver Cup experiences, including all the emotions from London two years ago playing alongside Roger for the last time," the tennis superstar said.

Nadal has hinted that 2024 may be his last year on tour and made his return to the court after recovering from injury last week at the Barcelona Open.

"At this stage in my career I really want to go out there and make the most of every opportunity I am given. Teaming up is always an incredible experience and I have always enjoyed it, the competition is different and exciting," Nadal said.

Named in honour of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, the three-day team competition pits six of the best players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world.

Team World, led by captain John McEnroe, has announced so far Alex de Minaur and Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in its line-up.

The seventh edition of the Laver Cup takes place in Berlin on September 20-22.