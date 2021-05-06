Breaking News:

Struggling slugger Albert Pujols reportedly to be released by Angels

Nadal reaches Madrid Open quarters, Barty into final

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MADRID — Rafael Nadal got through another young opponent and showed signs he was getting closer to his best form on clay as he defeated Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-3 to make it to the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

Nadal overcame eight aces and saved five break points against the Australian. The five-time Madrid champion cruised past Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the second round on Wednesday.

Nadal struggled at times against the aggressive style of the 76th-ranked Popyrin but was able to stay in control for most of the match on the Magic Box center court.

“I knew he was coming with confidence, he has this energy that the young players have,” Nadal, 13 years older, said. “From what I could do, it was a good match, and I’m happy to make it to the quarterfinals again here.”

Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev lost to Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-1. The Chilean broke serve twice in the third set to reach his second Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Earlier, U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem reached the last eight by defeating Alex de Minaur 7-6 (7), 6-4. The third-seeded Austrian is playing in his first tournament since taking a few weeks off after a slow start to his year.

“There were some good, long rallies. I was many, many times out of breath,” Thiem said. “It was perfect for me to get back a little bit the match rhythm, to run down a lot of balls. As it’s my first tournament, as it’s my way back, a buildup for the next week, it was great for me.”

The women’s top-ranked player, Ashleigh Barty, cruised into the final with a 6-4, 6-3 win over wild card Paula Badosa, the first Spanish woman to reach the semifinals in Madrid.

Badosa had been the only opponent to defeat Barty since February. Barty has won 16 straight matches on clay and will be playing in her fourth final this year, having won the previous three.

Nadal reaches Madrid Open quarters, Barty into final originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Rafael Nadal through to quarter-finals in bid for sixth Madrid Open title

    Nadal eased to a 6-3 6-3 victory but Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev both lost.

  • Madrid Open: Nadal cruises past Spanish teenage sensation

    In a much-anticipated battle of generations, Rafael Nadal showed he is still clearly the man to beat in Spanish tennis, cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 win over teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz.

  • WTA roundup: Ashleigh Barty needs 3 sets to advance in Madrid

    Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia outlasted Petra Kvitova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open. Barty needed one hour, 48 minutes to defeat the Czech to improve to 11-1 in three-set matches she's played in 2021. "It's just always staying in the fight," Barty said.

  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says a 'shocking' $7 trillion in taxes is going uncollected

    Yellen urged that additional steps be taken to fetch the revenue, which could be used to finance President Joe Biden's $4 trillion spending plan.

  • Elise Mertens knocks out two-time champion Simona Halep at the Madrid Open

    The Belgian recovered from a set down to reach the quarter-finals.

  • Ashleigh Barty continues winning run on red clay to reach Madrid Open final

    Barty is looking for her third title in a row on the surface dating back to the 2019 French Open.

  • Melinda Gates says wealthier countries should stop 'hoarding' COVID-19 vaccines and predicts the US will begin donating its supply

    Gates says wealthier countries should share money and extra resources, and predicts the US may begin donating its COVID-19 vaccines.

  • FBI raid exposes Giuliani and signals widening criminal search, experts say

    High-profile nature of search highlights inquiry’s seriousness and suggests officials may have new Ukraine-related leads to follow Rudy Giuliani at the White House last year. Former prosecutors say the warrant’s details suggest some potential charges against Giuliani. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The extraordinary FBI raid on Rudy Giuliani’s New York apartment and office has sparked debate about what criminal charges Giuliani may face, and signals a widening criminal investigation into his Ukraine drive to help Trump in 2020 by sullying Joe Biden, former prosecutors say. The high-profile nature of the raid meant it required senior Department of Justice sign-off, and underscored the investigation’s seriousness and progress. It also obtained several of Giuliani’s electronic devices and thus may have harvested a rich trove of new evidence and leads for investigators to follow. “A search warrant involving a lawyer is always a sensitive matter, and even more so when the lawyer was the president’s lawyer,” said Mary McCord, a former prosecutor who led the national security division at the DoJ at the end of the Obama administration until May 2017. She added: “This would have needed approval at a very high level within the Department of Justice, which would not have been given absent very solid grounds. And department lawyers would have thought through legal issues like the expected assertions of privilege.” Ex-prosecutors and lawyers note that Giuliani seemed to rely heavily on several controversial Ukrainian officials, including a politician linked to Russian disinformation in his drive to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who had ties to a Ukraine energy firm, to boost Trump. They also point out Giuliani played a key part in ousting the US ambassador in Kyiv, suggesting the investigation could be looking at whether Giuliani broke multiple laws. Several outlets have reported that Giuliani is being investigated to determine if he broke the Foreign Agents Registration Act, requiring people who lobby the US government on behalf of foreign officials to disclose that to the justice department. The inquiry is reportedly focused on Giuliani’s role in Trump’s firing of ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in May 2019, a move that Giuliani and two close associates – indicted earlier on charges of campaign finance violations – pushed, and a central issue in Trump’s first impeachment. The criminal inquiry into Giuliani, an ex-New York mayor and former federal prosecutor, grows out of one that in 2019 charged Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two Soviet-born Giuliani associates who were heavily involved in his Ukraine projects, with illegal campaign donations from a foreign source. Parnas and Fruman are slated for trial in October. Among the 2019 charges against Parnas and Fruman were several alleged illegal donations, including a $325,000 check to a pro-Trump Super Pac. In 2020, a second indictment charged Parnas and another associate, David Correia, with running a sham company called Fraud Guarantee, which was aimed ostensibly at protecting investors against corporate fraud, but allegedly bilked its investors out of $2m, and paid $500,000 to Giuliani for legal and technical advice. Correia pleaded guilty late last year and has been sentenced to a year in jail. According to the 2020 indictment, a Long Island backer of Trump loaned the $500,000 to Fraud Guarantee for Giuliani’s services in 2018, the year that Giuliani began working as Trump’s personal lawyer. Reuters has reported that the search warrant authorizing the raid, which seized over 10 cellphones and computers, was seeking information about Giuliani’s communications with more than a dozen individuals, including ex-Ukrainian prosecutors and political figures, and trying to learn of contacts he had with US officials about Yovanovitch. Former prosecutors say the warrant’s details suggest some potential charges against Giuliani. Andrew Giuliani condemns the raid outside his father’s New York home last week. Photograph: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Rex/Shutterstock “It’s a very aggressive tactic to seek an attorney search warrant,” said Michael Zeldin, a former federal prosecutor. “The warrant lists a who’s who of Ukrainian officials with whom Giuliani is believed to have been working in 2019-20. The fact that a judge issued the warrant despite the high bar for obtaining one, would seem to indicate that Giuliani is at least a subject of what appears to include violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (Fara).” Giuliani has denied lobbying for any foreign officials. In a post-raid statement, he said his “conduct as a lawyer and a citizen was absolutely legal and ethical” and Monday he told Fox News federal investigators are “trying to frame him”. Likewise, Giuliani’s attorney Robert Costello has called the raids “legal thuggery”, noting that Giuliani offered twice to answer prosecutors’ questions – except ones involving privileged talks with Trump – and was rebuffed. Costello, who did not return several calls seeking comment, has indicated that attorney-client privilege issues will figure in Giuliani’s defense. Despite Giuliani’s adamant denials, DoJ veterans say the search warrant underscores the inquiry’s progress and multiple directions. “The search warrant could be a microcosm leading to several potential charges, including violations of Fara,” said Paul Pelletier, a former acting chief of the DoJ’s fraud section. “And following the money could open up a pandora’s box of possible charges against Giuliani and his associates.” Other recent FBI moves suggest the Giuliani investigation may be wider than Fara issues. The FBI also seized electronic devices from the home of Victoria Toensing, a conservative DC lawyer and Giuliani ally, who with her lawyer husband Joe diGenova represented a wealthy Ukrainian oligarch, Dmitry Firtash, fighting extradition to the US for several years on complex charges he violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act which bars bribes to win business. Firtash, who had a $1m contract with the two Washington lawyers for a year, reportedly played a role through associates in assisting Giuliani’s Ukraine search for Biden dirt. Toensing has indicated she was informed she is not a target in the federal inquiry. Phil Halpern, a recently retired federal prosecutor who spent 36 years dealing with corruption and campaign finance cases, said Giuliani’s Ukraine political work “exposes him to a veritable potpourri of different federal offenses”. “His efforts to assist the Trump campaign directly – and through his indicted associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman – could be viewed as illegal campaign finance violations as they were never recorded in any campaign finance disclosures.” Further, the $500,000 payment Giuliani received from Parnas and Fruman “could be seen as part of a wider bribery or money-laundering conspiracy”. With complex legal battles looming, Giuliani has been getting advice from Alan Dershowitz, the Harvard law professor emeritus who helped represent Trump during his first impeachment, and recently has launched high-decibel media attacks on the raid.

  • Bay Area students found guilty in killing of Italian officer

    GUILTY: Twenty-one-year-old Finnegan Elder of San Francisco and 20-year-old Gabriel Natale Hjorth of Marin County have both been sentenced to life in prison.

  • Willie Mays turns 90 as oldest living Baseball Hall of Famer

    The Say Hey Kid turns 90 today. To celebrate Willie Mays, MLB tweeted out a happy birthday message from Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr., Cal Ripken Jr. and more.

  • After Losing An Eye, Drew Robinson Defies Odds And Makes San Francisco Giants Triple-A Roster

    After losing an eye in 2020 in a suicide attempt, Drew Robinson will be playing professional baseball this year. "It feels like I'm living out of a mo...

  • On Mother's Day, here's what your mom actually needs

    Economic and cultural changes have altered the landscape of motherhood, piling on new pressures and needs. The pandemic added even more.

  • UFC on ESPN 23 results: Randa Markos disqualified for illegal upkick on Luana Pinheiro

    Randa Markos made history in a dubious way Saturday at UFC on ESPN 23.

  • Lowry: "All you can do is go out and play hard"

    The Raptors' Kyle Lowry speaks after scoring a season-high 37 points with 11 assists and eight 3-pointers versus the Lakers in a tough road win.

  • Damian Lillard with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021

  • Anfernee Simons with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021

  • Pacers assistant Greg Foster suspended, C Goga Bitadze fined after heated exchange in Kings game

    Goga Bitadze appeared to tell Greg Foster to "sit the f*** down," which prompted the feud between the two on the court.

  • Column: The NHL embarrasses itself again as MMA On Ice

    The National Hockey League is an embarrassment. To contend the carnage that went on these past few days between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers is simply a part of game is the sort of Neanderthal thinking that keeps hockey in the dark ages. Will this be the light-bulb moment when the NHL finally exorcises this wretched stain that holds back any chance of it becoming a truly major sport?

  • 4 Lions who could be pushed off the roster by new additions

    Which other holdover Lions could Kerryon Johnson in being pushed off the new-look roster?

  • Chris Paul with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 05/05/2021