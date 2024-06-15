Nadal leaves retirement after Olympics open

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal waves to the fans after losing his men's singles match of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Roland Garros Complex in Paris. Frank Molter/dpa

Tennis great Rafael Nadal may decided to continue his career beyond this year after all.

The Spaniard, 38, had indicated this season would be his last but was more open to staying on another year in an interview with France's L'Equipe on Saturday.

"I've always said that I think this will be my last year, but I can't say for sure because ultimately you don't know what will happen in the future," Nadal said.

"I've never made hasty decisions and that won't be the case this time either."

The 22-times grand slam winner was recently knocked out in the first round of the French Open, which he dominated for a over decade, but he actually feels healthy for the first time in a while.

"I want to give myself a chance to see if my fitness stays at this level or if this is just a temporary moment and things will go downhill again," he explained. "I'm taking my time to see how I'll feel after the Olympic Games."

Nadal is competing in singles and doubles in Paris where his partner will be French Open winner Carlos Alcaraz. However, Nadal is focusing his training on the singles tournament.

"That's what I've always done: if I played well in singles, I also played well in doubles," he said.

Nadal has won Olympic gold in both disciplines, in singles in Beijing in 2008 and in doubles in Rio with Marc Lopez in 2016.

This year's Olympic tennis competition begins on July 27 back on the clay of French Open venue Roland Garros. Nadal is skipping grass-court grand slam Wimbledon to prepare.