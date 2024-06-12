Nadal included in Spain's Olympic team, to play doubles with Alcaraz

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal waves to the fans after losing his men's singles match of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Roland Garros Complex in Paris. Frank Molter/dpa

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal plans to take part in the Paris Olympics and will enter the doubles with compatriot Carlos Alcaraz.

The Spanish tennis federation on Wednesday listed the 38-year-old on its team for the July 26-August 11 Games, with the tennis events taking place at Roland Garros.

Injury-prone Nadal, 2008 singles gold medallist and 2016 doubles champion, is playing what is likely to be his final season and is expected to sit out Wimbledon.

He lost his opening match at the French Open at Roland Garros last month to Alexander Zverev and waved goodbye to a crowd the record champion had thrilled so often, but he is now set to be back on the Paris red dust one last time.

Alcaraz, 21, beat Germany's Zverev in the final and is Nadal's heir apparent.

Spain's Paula Badosa will meanwhile skip the Olympics.