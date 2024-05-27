Nadal Exits French Open First Round After 20 Years, $23.7 Million

Rafael Nadal may have played his last match at Roland Garros, losing 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to No. 4 seeded Alexander Zverev in the first round on Monday. He’ll take home just more than $79,000 for bowing out in the round of 128 of this year’s tournament, but that’s pocket change compared to what the Spaniard has earned at the French Open over the past two decades.

In 19 appearances at the tournament, Nadal has hoisted the Musketeers Cup a record 14 times en route to earning 21.8 million euros, or $23.7 million when converted at the current exchange rate. That accounts for roughly 18% of his career winnings of $134.7 million—second all-time behind Novak Djokovic’s $181.6 million.

In fact, the prize money that Nadal has won at Roland Garros alone ranks 21st on the all-time earnings list among men’s tennis players across all tournaments.

Nadal has not officially announced that 2024 would be his last time playing the French Open, but he has repeatedly suggested in interviews that he is nearing retirement. The 37-year-old has played just 16 matches on the tour in the past 18 months while being plagued with a variety of injuries.

If this was Nadal’s swan song at the place where he’s enjoyed his most success, then it was one heck of a run. He is 112-4 at Roland Garros in his career, including 104-1 to all players not named Novak Djokovic prior to this year. His 14 titles are the most by any player at a single event. Nadal has won four tournaments without dropping a set and won seven finals in which he’s surrendered 10 or fewer games to his opponent—both Open Era records for all majors.

As dominant as Nadal has been on clay, he’s still one of the sport’s greats regardless of surface. If Nadal had never set foot at Roland Garros, he’d still be top 10 in Open Era grand slam championships and third all-time in tennis prize money.

