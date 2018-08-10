Nadal earns Cilic clash after Wawrinka thriller, Djokovic stunned by Greek teen

Toronto fans were treated to a scintillating match of tennis as world number one Rafael Nadal advanced to the Rogers Cup quarter-finals, while Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic was a shock casualty.

Nadal and Stan Wawrinka traded stunning forehand and backhand winners in an absorbing last-16 encounter but the top seed prevailed in straight sets on Thursday.

Four-time champion Djokovic was sent packing by in-form Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas in a shock upset at the ATP 1000 tournament.

However, defending champion Alexander Zverev, fourth seed Kevin Anderson and fifth seed Grigor Dimitrov progressed.

NADAL SURVIVES CLASSIC

The Spanish star put on a masterclass in a 7-5 7-6 (7-4) win over three-time major champion Wawrinka.

Wawrinka was back to his best having struggled this season following a second knee operation but there was no stopping Nadal, who produced some extraordinary sliced shots and forehand winners to leave the crowd in awe.

"It was a good match. Of course, a very positive victory for me against a very tough opponent. Happy to see Stan playing that well again," Nadal said. "So I am very pleased. That's what I needed, a match like this to be a little bit more confident and I did it."

Next up for Nadal is sixth seed and Australian Open runner-up Marin Cilic, who defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-2.

DJOKOVIC ELIMINATED BY TEEN

Seeking a fifth Rogers Cup crown, former world number one Djokovic fell to 19-year-old Tsitsipas 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-3.

Djokovic was upstaged by Tsitsipas, who reached his seventh ATP Tour quarter-final of the season.

"I really want to do well," Djokovic said. "Losing in this kind of tournament, it's not something I don't care about. It really frustrates me. But I have to accept it, deal with it, and move on."

Tsitispas advanced to his third semi-final at the Citi Open last week.

Story Continues

It does not get any easier for the emerging Greek, with second seed Zverev awaiting in a repeat of the Washington semis.

Zverev outclassed qualifier Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-2.

ANDERSON, DIMITROV TO MEET IN QFs

Wimbledon runner-up Anderson and fellow seed Dimitrov will go head-to-head for a spot in the semi-finals.

Anderson was too good for Ilya Ivashka 7-5 6-3, while Dimitrov overcame Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (7-1) 3-6 7-6 (7-4).

American eighth seed John Isner, however, departed following a 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-1) loss to Karen Khachanov, while local favourite Denis Shapovalov went down 7-5 6-2 against Robin Haase.