Breaking News:

Pacers fire head coach Nate Bjorkgren after 1 tumultuous season

Nadal drops set, beats Schwartzman to reach French Open SF

  • Spain's Rafael Nadal shouts as he plays Argentina's Diego Schwartzman during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    1/5

    APTOPIX France Tennis French Open

    Spain's Rafael Nadal shouts as he plays Argentina's Diego Schwartzman during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
  • Argentina's Diego Schwartzman stretches to return the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    2/5

    France Tennis French Open

    Argentina's Diego Schwartzman stretches to return the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
  • Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    3/5

    France Tennis French Open

    Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Spain's Rafael Nadal waves after defeating Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    4/5

    France Tennis French Open

    Spain's Rafael Nadal waves after defeating Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • Argentina's Diego Schwartzman reacts as he plays Spain's Rafael Nadal during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    5/5

    France Tennis French Open

    Argentina's Diego Schwartzman reacts as he plays Spain's Rafael Nadal during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Spain's Rafael Nadal shouts as he plays Argentina's Diego Schwartzman during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Argentina's Diego Schwartzman stretches to return the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Spain's Rafael Nadal waves after defeating Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Argentina's Diego Schwartzman reacts as he plays Spain's Rafael Nadal during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SAM PETREQUIN
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal's French Open set streak is over. His pursuit of a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title — including 14 at Roland Garros — remains very much intact.

Nadal shrugged off dropping a set in Paris for the first time in two years and regained control Wednesday, whipping violent forehands punctuated with first pumps and yells of "Vamos!" en route to a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over 10th-seeded Diego Schwartzman to reach the semifinals at the clay-court major tournament.

After taking the last nine games against Schwartzman, No. 3 seed Nadal will play in Friday's semifinals against either No. 1 Novak Djokovic, in what would be a rematch of last year's final and their 58th meeting anywhere, or No. 9 Matteo Berrettini. The Djokovic-Berrettini quarterfinal was scheduled for Wednesday night.

The other men's semifinal will be No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 6 Alexander Zverev.

Nadal, who turned 35 last week, is now 105-2 for his career at Roland Garros.

He is just two wins from eclipsing the men's mark for most total Grand Slam singles championships that he currently shares with Roger Federer.

In addition to his 13 trophies at Roland Garros — four in a row from 2005-08, five in a row from 2010-14 and another four in a row so far since 2017 — the Spanish left-hander won four titles at the U.S. Open, two at Wimbledon and one at the Australian Open.

There are four first-time Grand Slam semifinalists left in the women’s bracket, something that last happened at the 1978 Australian Open.

In Wednesday’s quarterfinals, No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari ended Iga Swiatek’s title defense by beating her 6-4, 6-4, and unseeded Barbora Krejcikova stopped the run of 17-year-old Coco Gauff 7-6 (6), 6-3. So Sakkari faces Krejcikova on Thursday, when the other semifinal will be No. 31 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova against unseeded Tamara Zidansek.

Nadal entered his quarterfinal with a 35-set run at Roland Garros that began during the 2019 final. That grew to 36 on Wednesday, before Schwartzman outplayed him for a stretch, surprisingly winning more of their exchanges that lasted at least nine strokes.

Ah, but what matters is who wins the match, and Nadal asserted himself quickly after Schwartzman was ahead 4-3 in the third.

Nadal would not drop another game, breaking to go up 5-4, before holding at love to take the third set. Then he broke again to open the fourth and really remove any remaining sense of suspense.

Schwartzman — now 1-11 against Nadal, including a loss in the 2020 French Open semifinals — started muttering to himself and bounced his racket off the clay a moment before getting broken again to trail 3-0 in fourth.

___

AP Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich in Washington contributed to this report.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • French Open 2021: Rafael Nadal continues march toward finals with defeat of Diego Schwartzman

    Rafael Nadal is through to his 14th French Open semifinals.

  • Tennis-Nadal overcomes tough Schwartzman to reach French Open semis

    PARIS (Reuters) -Rafa Nadal dropped a set at Roland Garros for the first time in two years but roared back to beat 10th seed Diego Schwartzman 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-0 on Wednesday and reach the French Open semi-finals. Dominic Thiem was the last player to take a set off Nadal in the 2019 final but Schwartzman was up to the task, ending the 13-times winner's run of 36 consecutive sets at Roland Garros. Nadal had beaten Schwartzman twice before at Roland Garros, but he seemed to have met his match as the Argentine played with confidence, dominating the longer rallies with well-constructed points.

  • French Open day nine: Djokovic and Nadal see off challenges from next generation

    The story of the ninth day of action at Roland Garros.

  • Opinion: Coco Gauff's loss in French Open a disappointment and reminder greatness will take time

    Coco Gauff is only 17 years old, but she has flashed so much promise her French Open loss is a disappointment. Her breakthrough is coming soon.

  • 'Cash is king' as Medvedev exits French Open with TV blast and shot to regret

    Daniil Medvedev's French Open campaign came to an end on Tuesday with an ill-judged underarm serve on match point followed by an impassioned outburst over his eagerly-awaited showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas being played inside an empty stadium.

  • Maria Sakkari causes huge upset with win over defending champion Iga Swiatek at French Open

    Maria Sakkari stunned defending champion Iga Swiatek to become the fourth first-time semi-finalist at the French Open. Swiatek burst onto the global stage in October by winning her first grand slam title in spectacular style and found herself this time as the only player in the quarter-finals previously to have gone further at any slam. The Pole was on a winning streak at Roland Garros of 11 matches and 22 sets but a right thigh problem appeared to affect her as she fell to a 6-4, 6-4 defeat by

  • Tennis-French Open organisers 'picked Amazon over people': Medvedev

    Amazon has exclusive TV broadcast rights in France for the night sessions, which are taking place for the first time at Roland Garros. "Our match was definitely the match of the day, so Roland Garros preferred Amazon to people," said Medvedev, who lost 6-3 7-6(3) 7-5 to Tsitsipas.

  • 'Always thinking about her': French Open semi-finalist Krejcikova remembers Novotna

    Barbora Krejcikova paid a poignant tribute to the late Jana Novotna, the former Wimbledon champion who died of cancer aged just 49 in 2017, after reaching her first Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open on Wednesday.

  • Coco Gauff's French Open Loss Is The Wrong Kind Of Smashing Success

    The 17-year-old American took out her frustrations on her racket during a quarterfinals defeat against Barbora Krejčíková.

  • Joel Embiid is carrying the weight of the 76ers on his injured knee

    Every time 7-foot Joel Embiid hits the floor, the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers have to hold their breath.

  • Tennis-Defending champion Swiatek crashes out of French Open in quarter-finals

    The curse of French Open defending champions continued as Iga Swiatek was knocked out 6-4 6-4 by Greek Maria Sakkari in the French Open quarter-finals, leaving the women's draw wide open on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Pole, who took an off-court medical timeout early in the second set, was overwhelmed by Sakkari's power and pace on court Philippe Chatrier with almost 5,000 spectators now allowed to attend. World number nine Swiatek, bidding to become the first woman to retain her title since Justine Henin in 2007, got off to a confident start but lacked her usual poise against Sakkari, who dictated most of the points and was greatly helped by her opponent's unforced errors.

  • CG: MIL@CIN - 6/8/21

    Condensed Game: Avisaíl García crushed a home run while Adrian Houser earned his 4th win to lead the Brewers to a 5-1 win over the Reds

  • Tennis-'What would Jana say?' - Krejcikova left with question in Paris

    Barbora Krejcikova had all the answers on court against Coco Gauff, but she was left with one big question after reaching the French Open semi-finals on Wednesday: What would her former mentor, fellow Czech Jana Novotna, think of her run in Paris? Former Wimbledon champion Novotna, who died in 2017, oversaw Krejcikova's career from 2014-17 and made it to the last four at Roland Garros in 1990 and again in 1996, a few months after her protégée was born. Krejcikova was left to speculate after her 7-6(6) 6-3 victory against 25th seed Gauff.

  • US deaths from heart disease and diabetes climbed amid COVID

    The U.S. saw remarkable increases in the death rates for heart disease, diabetes and some other common killers in 2020, and experts believe a big reason may be that many people with dangerous symptoms made the lethal mistake of staying away from the hospital for fear of catching the coronavirus. The death rates — posted online this week by federal health authorities — add to the growing body of evidence that the number of lives lost directly or indirectly to the coronavirus in the U.S. is far greater than the officially reported COVID-19 death toll of nearly 600,000 in 2020-21. “I would probably use the word `alarming,'” said Dr. Tannaz Moin, a diabetes expert at UCLA, said of the trends.

  • Kenny Golladay on Daniel Jones: “That’s my boy”

    After spending his first four seasons with the Lions, wide receiver Kenny Golladay has a fresh start with the Giants. That’s just how Golladay sees it, particularly after a 2020 that saw him play only five games due to injury. He caught 20 passes for 338 yards with two TDs a year after leading the [more]

  • Chris Harrison is officially leaving 'The Bachelor' after 19 years. Here's a complete timeline of the controversy that led to his exit.

    Chris Harrison, who hosted "The Bachelor" for 19 years, has officially left the show after defending Rachael Kirkconnell's plantation party photos.

  • Shailene Woodley says dating Aaron Rodgers during pandemic 'taught us a lot about each other very quickly'

    Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley "got some of the sticky bits" out of the way early on in relationship.

  • Netanyahu faces end of rule in parliamentary vote on new government

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces an end to his long hold on power in Israel on Sunday when the country's legislature votes on approving an improbable government of diverse parties that came together to unseat him. "It's happening!" opposition leader Yair Lapid of the centrist Yesh Atid party wrote on Twitter on Tuesday after parliament's speaker announced the June 13 special session. As things stand, the coalition of right-wing, left-wing, centrist and Arab parties commands a majority in the 120-member Knesset and would be sworn in the same day once it is approved, with nationalist Naftali Bennett becoming prime minister.

  • The Daily Sweat: If Bucks can't beat the Nets in Game 2, the series could be over

    It feels like a must-win situation for the Bucks in Game 2.

  • Full schedule for Texas Motor Speedway All-Star weekend

    FULL SCHEDULE FOR TEXAS ALL-STAR WEEKEND CHANNEL FINDERHOW TO FIND FS1 REMIND MEADD TO CALENDAR Filter by Series: Saturday, June 12 1 p.m. ET SpeedyCash.com 220 4 p.m. ET Alsco Uniforms 250 Sunday, June 13 6 p.m. ET NASCAR All-Star Open 8 p.m. ET NASCAR All-Star Race