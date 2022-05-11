Nadal bounces back from loss to Alcaraz, beats Isner in Rome

  Rafael Nadal returns the ball to John Isner during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    Rafael Nadal returns the ball to John Isner during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
  Rafael Nadal serves the ball to John Isner during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
    Rafael Nadal serves the ball to John Isner during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
  John Isner returns the ball to Rafael Nadal during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
    John Isner returns the ball to Rafael Nadal during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
  Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Sebastian Baez during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
    Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Sebastian Baez during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
  Iga Swiatek, wearing a ribbon featuring the colors of Ukraine's flag attached to her hat, returns the ball to Elena-Gabriela Ruse during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
    Iga Swiatek, wearing a ribbon featuring the colors of Ukraine's flag attached to her hat, returns the ball to Elena-Gabriela Ruse during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
ANDREW DAMPF
3 min read
ROME (AP) — Once is enough when it comes to beating Rafael Nadal on a clay court.

Throughout his career, Nadal has never lost consecutive matches on his favorite surface and the Spaniard extended that perfect record on Wednesday by beating John Isner 6-3, 6-1 to reach the third round of the Italian Open.

Nadal was coming off a loss to 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid Open quarterfinals last week. After a first-round bye, he improved to 44-0 in matches on clay following a loss on the surface.

Perhaps more importantly, Nadal regained some confidence as he works his way back from a rib stress fracture that kept him out for six weeks before the tournament in Madrid.

While he would clearly love to add to his record total of 10 Italian Open titles, Nadal’s bigger objective is regaining his top form in time for the French Open, which starts in less than two weeks. Nadal has won 13 of his 21 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros.

When the match finished, Nadal headed straight to the practice court to hit more balls. He explained that he’s a “bit in a rush” to find his best form “as soon as possible.”

“I need to work as much as I can,” Nadal said. “The match today was not that demanding physically.”

It was essentially decided during one brief stretch.

Nadal struggled on his serve at 3-3 in the first set, missing a forehand into the net then double-faulting to set up break points for Isner. But the American made unforced errors on both of his break-point opportunities and Nadal eventually held.

In the following game, Nadal broke Isner’s serve when the 6-foot-10 American missed a comfortable forehand volley into the net. Nadal then held at love to close out the first set and broke Isner’s serve in the opening game of the second.

“I finished better than I started — without a doubt,” Nadal said. “He had some chances on the returns. I was in his hands in that moment. Lucky that he missed those shots.”

Nadal improved to 19-0 against Americans on clay, having been forced to a deciding set only twice — both times by Isner, who pushed Nadal to five sets at the 2011 French Open and three sets at the 2015 Monte Carlo Masters.

Up next, Nadal meets Denis Shapovalov, the Canadian he beat at the same stage last year in a grueling three-set comeback victory in which the Spaniard saved two match points.

“Super lucky,” Nadal said, reflecting back to playing Shapovalov last year. “I know how dangerous he is. I need to play better than today.”

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev, who was routed by Alcaraz in the Madrid final on Sunday, beat Sebastian Baez 7-6 (6), 6-3 to end the Argentine qualifier’s eight-match winning streak.

Wearing a ribbon with the colors of Ukraine’s flag pinned to her hat, defending women's champion Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

The top-ranked player from Poland will next face former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, who beat Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-4.

Also, 2019 French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova eliminated Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 7-6 (5), 6-1, and Croatian qualifier Petra Martic beat fifth-seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-3.

Madrid finalist Jessica Pegula advanced when Anhelina Kalinina withdrew before their match because of an upper back injury. The American will next face third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf

