Nacim Dendani signs his first professional contract

AS Monaco is pleased to announce the signing of a first professional contract for Nacim Dendani, an 18-year-old striker trained at the Academy.

Having arrived at the Academy in the summer of 2021 after successively wearing the colors of SC Toulon and FC Seynois (Var clubs), Nacim Dendani, who helped to win the Coupe Gambardella in 2023, will continue his adventure in Rouge et Blanc.

10 goals with the U-19s this season

This season, Nacim Dendani has scored more than ten goals in the French U-19 league. He particularly stood out during the month of January by scoring a hat-trick against CSA Bayonne then a double the following weekend against SC Air Bel.

It is a great pride to be able to sign one's first professional contract within my training club. My best memory here remains winning the Gambardella. When I was younger, I dreamed of winning it, I had this chance, I'm proud of it and it always had stuck in the back of my mind. I am keen to continue on this path and continue to take new steps with AS Monaco.

A key man in winning a 5th Gambardella title

During the 2022-2023 season, the left-footed striker, native of Ajaccio, distinguished himself by scoring 23 goals in the French U17 and U19 leagues. He also distinguished himself in the Coupe Gambardella. His goal against Pau FC in the semi-final (2-0) and his good performances against FC Rouen in the round of 16 (3-1) and Clermont Foot 63 in the final (4-2) fully helped the Club to win the fifth Gambardella in its history.