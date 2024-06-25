Nacho sends emotional farewell message as Real Madrid exit confirmed

It was known for a while now but it has become official now. Nacho Fernandez has left Real Madrid with his contract expiring at the club in a few days.

Real Madrid announced the academy graduate’s departure a few minutes ago, with president Florentino Perez hailing the 34-year-old departing captain as an example to everyone.

Nacho says goodbye

Now, the Spanish international defender has taken to social media to pen an emotional farewell to the president, the manager Carlo Ancelotti, to his teammates, and the fans.

“I want to dedicate a few words to you to express everything I feel right now. I say goodbye to the club of my life, Real Madrid,” Nacho began.

“I arrived at the age of 10, I trained as a person and as a player, I learned to win and lose, to fight and suffer, to enjoy, and to always live with enthusiasm and determination. I learned everything I am today.”

“I have been coming to train every day at the same place for almost 25 years, which is said soon, learning the values of Madridismo, giving my life and fighting for this shield: you have given me everything.”

Explaining his decision to leave now, Nacho wrote: “It is very difficult for me, but now it is time to leave with the confidence and tranquillity of knowing that I have always given my best to represent this shield, on and off the field.

“When I was a child, I dreamed many times of playing in our stadium, the Santiago Bernabéu, and today I have the honour of finishing my stage being the captain who managed to lift our 15th Champions Leagues. There are no words to express my feelings.”

“I always wanted my final as a Real Madrid player to be beautiful and at the top, and I can tell you that having a better one than this is impossible.”

“It has been months of reflection, indecision and doubts, but today I come to tell you that I need to live a last and different experience with my family, and this is the perfect moment. Thank you, Real Madrid, for understanding me.”

Message to the president and teammates

Nacho then proceeded to thank Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for everything, as he wrote: “President, thank you for your help and your faithful trust in me every moment.”

The defender also had a special message for his teammates, as he said: “You are my brothers. The best players, teammates and friends that a captain could have. Just thinking about you makes me happy.”

The Spaniard was also full of gratitude for manager Carlo Ancelotti thanking the Italian for taking care of him and making him a better player.

“You made me better because of your demand… Thank you for taking care of me and understanding me.”

Finally, Nacho also had a message for the Real Madrid fans, as he thanked them for their support

“Your demand makes us great as players. Thank you for everything. Playing for you and feeling your warmth made me stronger. Don’t forget… Until the end.”

Concluding, he wrote: “I say goodbye to you after 24 years of absolute dedication, passion and enthusiasm. I would like you to remember me as a youth player who gave EVERYTHING for his club.

“Thanks from my heart. From today I will shout every title and every goal of this incredible family. Real Madrid of my heart! This is a see you soon, Madridistas.”