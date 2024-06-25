Nacho all but confirms Real Madrid midfielder will inherit his No. 6 shirt

Real Madrid officially confirmed the departure of club captain Nacho Fernandez earlier today, bringing an end to his legendary career at the Spanish capital.

The veteran may not have been a regular starter for Los Blancos over the years, but his professionalism and ability to step up whenever called on was an inspiration for every player who dreamed of succeeding at the Spanish capital.

Nacho is now nearing a move to Saudi Arabia and departs the club having won both the UEFA Champions League and La Liga as the captain in his final season at the club.

The next No.6

Earlier today, the departing captain sent out an emotional farewell message on his social media after the confirmation of his decision.

As part of his farewell post, he spoke about his experience at the club over the past two decades and how it was a painful decision to make.

The captain’s departure, needless to say, triggered an outburst of messages from his teammates on social media and interestingly brought a big revelation via the post of Eduardo Camavinga.

“The man has only one club, my captain and a role model for all. A pleasure to have played alongside you. Wishing you the best for the future to you and your family. Can you help me now?” Camavinga posted on his Instagram, seemingly making a request to Nacho.

The Spanish veteran promptly replied with a tweet that all but confirmed that the French midfielder will take his No.6 shirt next season.

“I can help you get the number 6, thank you my Cama,” he replied under the post.

After two years of wearing the #12, it thus appears that Camavinga will take the prestigious #6 for Real Madrid next season.

Notably, it has been worn by legends including Fernando Redondo and Sami Khedira in the past.