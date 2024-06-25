Nacho confirms plans to help Real Madrid secure no.6 jersey

Departing Real Madrid star Nacho has revealed his intention to aid a fellow member of the Blancos’ ranks in his efforts to secure his prestigious no.6 jersey.

As much, of course, comes ahead of the veteran defender’s imminent departure from Spain’s capital.

Despite having had a one-year renewal offer on the table, Nacho has come to the decision to bring the Real Madrid chapter of his career to a close this summer.

The 34-year-old, instead, has opted to take his talents to Saudi Arabia, for a well-earned late-career payday with Al Qadsiah.

🚨⚪️ OFFICIAL: Real Madrid confirm Nacho’s exit as he’s leaving the club after 23 years.



Nacho has already signed in as new Al Qadsiah player on two year contract. pic.twitter.com/5naMRHtcX8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2024

As alluded to above, this will leave the prestigious 6 jersey vacant at the Santiago Bernabéu with a view to next season.

Reports in the media over recent days have pointed towards a clear frontrunner in the bidding for the shirt, in the form of Eduardo Camavinga.

And, if his latest social media activity is anything to go by, it would appear that Nacho is a firm backer of the Frenchman as his successor.

In response to a heartfelt farewell message from Camavinga on Instagram, Real Madrid’s departing captain wrote:

“I can help you get the number 6. Thank you my Cama.”

📲 Nacho replying to Camavinga:



"I can help you get the number 6, thank you my Cama." pic.twitter.com/3UjnFV3xNM — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 25, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN