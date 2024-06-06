NAC Breda officially announce new coach following Eredivisie promotion

NAC Breda have announced that Carl Hoefkens will be their trainer for the upcoming Eredivisie season. The former Club Brugge and Standard Liege head coach has signed a three-year-deal with the club that won promotion via the play-offs. The sides previous head coach, Jean-Paul van Gastel, has joined Besiktas as an assistant manager.

Hoefkens signed his contract with the club back on the 23rd of May, before the sides second round of the play-offs against FC Emmen. Its certainly been quite a coup for Hoefkens that the side then went on to win promotion in dramatic fashion against Excelsior over two legs.

This is Hoefkens third job in the last three seasons, and he is yet to last a full year. At Club Brugge and Standard he only managed half the season before being replaced. Although, while with Club he did lead them to the knock-out stages of the Champions League.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson