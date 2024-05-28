Can NAC Breda finish off an incredible play-off run against Excelsior?

NAC Breda finished eight in the Dutch second tier and were the final team to make the play-offs. Despite facing heavily fancied Roda in the first leg, the side have been on an incredible run of form since the regular season ended. Now, they are the last side from the second tier remaining and face Excelsior over two legs to win promotion. In their way stands the side that finished third bottom in the Eredivisie, Excelsior of Rotterdam.

Excelsior themselves seemed to have turned the corner since a disappointing end to the Eredivisie season. They took ADO Den Haag apart during the second leg in Rotterdam as they won 7-1, a result that not many saw coming after the first leg finished 2-1. This evening they face Breda away from home before the return leg in Rotterdam on Sunday afternoon.

Last year NAC fell short in the second round, so have already gone one further this time around. Despite facing an Eredivisie side, they should certainly be confident. If they can secure a positive result in the home tie they will fancy their chances in Rotterdam. In the two away games they have played this post season they have score eight goals and conceded none.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson