Naby Keita: Werder Bremen suspend midfielder until end of season

Naby Keita scored 11 goals in 129 appearances for Liverpool [Getty Images]

Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been suspended by Werder Bremen until the end of the season and given a "substantial fine" after refusing to travel with the team for Sunday's Bundesliga game at Bayer Leverkusen.

The club said after Keita, 29, found out he would not start the match he "decided to go home instead".

Werder Bremen lost 5-0 as Leverkusen were crowned Bundesliga champions.

"We won't tolerate Naby's behaviour," said football director Clemens Fritz.

"He let his team down in a time of difficulty surrounding our recent run of form and squad availability and put his own interests above those of the team.

"We can't allow that. At this stage of the season, we need full focus on the remaining games and a team who stick together. That's why we've been left with no alternative."

The Guinea international will not train with the team or be part of the first-team dressing room as part of his punishment.

He joined Werder in June 2023 after five seasons at Liverpool.