NAACP implores NFL to not 'fund Fox News’ hatred, bigotry, lies' with new Fox TV deal

The NAACP sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on March 9 urging the league not to negotiate a new TV deal with broadcast partner Fox.

The civil rights organization condemned Fox News for promoting "hatred, bigotry, lies and racism" and implored the league to not fund the network by signing a contract with its sister company.

The letter signed by president and CEO Derrick Johnson applauds "the NFL’s indications of support for social justice" while condemning Fox News' efforts "to inflame racial division and propagate an unstable political climate." USA Today published the letter on Thursday.

High-stakes NFL TV negotiations underway

The NFL is in the process of negotiating a lucrative new broadcast rights deal reportedly expected to exceed $100 billion over 10 years. The league currently has deals with Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN and is reportedly also in discussions with Amazon for its next contract. Sports Business Journal reports that the NFL is asking for $2.25 billion annually from Fox to continue to carry the league's games.

The NAACP condemed Fox News for its frequent criticism of player protests of racial injustice. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Why NAACP is critical of Fox News

Fox News faces recent criticism for promoting COVID-19 vaccine skepticism and false claims that November's presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump in favor of President Joe Biden.

Advertisers pulled accounts from popular primetime host Tucker Carlson's show last summer over his comments about Black Lives Matter in the aftermath of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police. Carlson warned his viewers that BLM protestors will "come for you."

A Fox News staffer told The Daily Beast in July that Fox News "created a white supremacist cell inside the top cable network in America" amid a reported internal revolt over racism at the network.

NAACP: Don't give Fox News financial leverage

Fox News, like other networks with cable deals, receives rights fees as part of cable packages regardless of whether subscribers watch the network. The NAACP urged the NFL to not give Fox leverage to increase Fox News fees in packages by tying them to access to NFL coverage.

"Fox must not be permitted to exert unfair leverage to extort increased carriage fees for Fox News, by threatening to impede carrier access to Fox Sports, and more particularly coveted carriage of the National Football League," the letter reads.

NAACP: NFL 'should not be complicit'

The letter also cited frequent criticism from Fox News personalities of athletes kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice and police brutality. Goodell apologized last year for the NFL's prior critical stance on player protests while declaring that "Black Lives Matter."

"The NFL, a league where nearly 70 percent of the players are Black, should not be complicit in helping to increase the profits of Fox News, a leading voice in condemning those same players for peaceful demonstrations against systemic racism," the letter reads.

Fox regularly ran advertisements for Fox News during high-profile NFL playoff games last season.

The NFL did not respond to a USA Today request for comment.

