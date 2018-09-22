NAACP president on NFL player protests: 'How the narrative changed is amazing'

NAACP President Derrick Johnson believes that NFL players protesting social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem are doing their civic duty and much of the criticism is race-related.

“How the narrative changed is amazing. But living in Mississippi, I recognize people use race and religion to divide,” Johnson said at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit on Thursday. “So it’s easy to say, … ‘These black players are disrespecting the flag. Therefore, they’re the villain.’ When, in fact, they were only raising a concern around aggressive policing where unarmed individuals were being shot.”

President and CEO of NAACP Derrick Johnson speaks during the 2018 Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit at The Times Center on September 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

He mentioed a “12-year-old in Ohio. An unarmed woman in Texas. A gentleman here selling cigarettes. Those are the atrocities that they were protesting against that we need better accountability to ensure that police are actually protecting and serving everyone, and not over policing some.”

‘This is bigger than football’

Starting in the third game of the 2016 preseason, Kaepernick — then a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers — sat as the national anthem played before the game began.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” he told NFL Media at the time. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way.”

After having a conversation with an American veteran, Kaepernick knelt for the anthem for the rest of the season to show respect for the military while still protesting. Other players followed Kaepernick’s lead.

Time Magazine featured Kaepernick on its October 2016 cover. (Photo: TIME)

Johnson, who is also CEO of the NAACP, said that he as glad that Kaepernick and others decided to “kneel in reverence of the flag” while also working to get their “social justice message across.” He noted that the criticism of the predominately black players highlighting similar causes has historically taken on a racial aspect.

“[It] is a historic reality that athletes and entertainers leverage their platform to advance social justice causes that affect them, their families, and the community,” he said. “Jack Johnson did it. Jim Brown did it. Of course, Muhammad Ali did it. It is a standard practice.”When the NFL attempted to fine teams whose players sat or kneeled for the anthem during the 2018 season, the NFLPA filed an official grievance. Eventually, the league froze the policy.

Kaepernick, 30, has not played since he entered free-agency after opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March 2017 (though there are indications he may sign with a team soon). He is currently in an ongoing arbitration case against the league accusing NFL teams of colluding to blackball him and recently signed an endorsement deal with Nike (NKE).

In early September, Colin Kaepernick tweeted what has turned out to be a highly successful Nike ad campaign.

‘It’s a distraction’

One particularly vocal critic of the NFL player protests has been President Donald Trump. After Nike announced Kaepernick as the face of its campaign celebrating the 30th anniversary of the “Just do it” slogan, Trump tweeted that Nike was getting “killed with anger and boycotts.”

However, the company has sold out of 61% more merchandise since they signed Kaepernick, and the stock is at an all-time high.

$NKE is on a tear this year.

Johnson sees Trump’s continued commentary on the NFL player protests as a way to shift attention away from the ongoing Mueller investigation, which has successfully prosecuted several people in the president’s orbit.

“I think he used it as a distraction,” Johnson told Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith. “I think who we have sitting in the White House, unfortunately, is the unindicted co-conspirator to a potential crime … So at any chance, we see distractive tactics by this administration to move the conversation away from the investigation that’s taking place. I think that’s what’s happening.”

