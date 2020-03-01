N. Texas solidifies C-USA lead with win over W. Kentucky

DENTON, Texas (AP) -- Thomas Bell's dunk with 2:03 left in overtime propelled North Texas to a 78-72 win over Western Kentucky on Sunday.

The Conference USA leader now owns a two-game advantage over the second-place Hilltoppers.

Capping a second half that featured four ties and three lead changes, the Mean Green's Javion Hamlet hit a pair of free throws to even the contest at 63 with 2:17 remaining in regulation to force overtime.

Hamlet scored 25 points to lead the Mean Green. Bell had 18 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (20-10, 14-3 Conference USA), Umoja Gibson scored 12 and Zachary Simmons had nine rebounds.

Taveion Hollingsworth scored 22 points for the Hilltoppers (19-10, 12-5). Carson Williams added 19 with nine rebounds and six assists and Josh Anderson scored 16.

