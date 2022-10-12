N’Keal Harry set to make his Bears debut Thursday night

Receiver N'Keal Harry is set to make his Bears debut on Thursday Night Football. He has no designation for the game against the Commanders.

Harry injured his ankle in an Aug. 6 practice, and the Bears placed him on injured reserve Sept. 1. He returned to practice last week, and the Bears activated Harry back to the 53-player roster Monday.

He was a limited participant Tuesday and a full practice participant Wednesday.

The Bears acquired Harry on July 13 in a trade with the Patriots, giving up a 2024 seventh-round draft selection.

Harry, the 32nd overall selection in 2019, has appeared in 33 NFL games with 18 starts over three seasons. He has 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bears list defensive back Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) as questionable, even though he practiced fully Wednesday.

Defensive back Jaylon Johnson (quad) also was a full participant all week and has no designation.

In addition, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood returned to practice Wednesday, starting a 21-day window to remove him from the reserve/non-football illness list.

