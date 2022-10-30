N’Keal Harry scores first touchdown as a Bear

It was a brutal first half for the Bears defense against the Cowboys, but Chicago’s offense has provided some highlights. That includes receiver N’Keal Harry’s touchdown reception at the end of the first half.

Harry caught his first touchdown as a Bear, hauling in a 17-yard catch from quarterback Justin Fields to cut their deficit to two touchdowns. It was Harry’s first touchdown reception since Dec. 2020.

With the Bears trailing 28-7, they orchestrated a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:08 off the clock, which was huge for Chicago’s defense that hasn’t been able to stop Dallas’ offense.

On the ensuing possession, safety Eddie Jackson picked off Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on the first play, which set up a Cairo Santos field goal at the end of the half.

