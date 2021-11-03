N’Keal Harry says he ‘wasn’t worried’ about what Patriots would do at trade deadline

With the trade deadline over, New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry can be sure he’s sticking with the team for at least a few more months Harry has long been the subject of trade rumors, which only increased after his agent requested a trade for the receiver this offseason. But New England retained Harry, a 2019 first-round pick, at the deadline.

Harry caught both his targets for a season-high 30 yards. Sunday marked the fourth week in a row he had at least one reception.

Injuries have caused setbacks during his first three seasons with the Patriots, including in 2021 when he started the season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Is he good with how everything played out at the trade deadline?

“Yeah, I’m a Patriot,” Harry said Wednesday morning at Gillette Stadium. ” … I want to do anything I can to help this team win. That’s my focus.”

Did he go into the deadline thinking he could be traded?

“I wasn’t worried about anything trade-wise,” he said. “Like I said, my focus is on doing whatever I can to help this team win and that’s what I’m gonna continue to do.”

Harry and the Patriots will look to put together a three-game winning streak, as they look to inch their way up a crowded AFC conference.

