N’Keal Harry, potential Joe Staley return and other 49ers stories for Cardinals fans to know

We are through another week of the NFL offseason and are nine weeks from the start of the season. It is time to take a look again around the NFC West to check in on the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What has been happening with the San Francisco 49ers? Below are some stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Former 49ers TE, former 49ers GM die

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

There were two losses in the 49ers community. Greg Clark, who played four seasons with the 49ers in the late 90s and early 2000s, died at age 49. Also, Terry Donahue, who was general manager for the team from 2001-2005, died at the age of 77.

The GOAT thinks he would be even better now

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

There is no doubt that Jerry Rice is the greatest wide receiver in NFL history. He holds all the all-time receiving records. As good as he was in his era, he recently said he would double his production if he had played in today's NFL. Today's NFL is much more prolific in the passing game, but he did have two Hall of Fame quarterbacks throw to him and played in an offense no one knew how to defend at the time.

Kyle Shanahan wants Joe Staley back with 49ers

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Staley retired from the NFL a year ago after being the left tackle for the Niners for years. He was replaced by Trent Williams. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan wants Staley back on the team. However, Staley says Shanahan has been trying to get him to join his coaching staff.

49ers unlikely to be in on N'Keal Harry

[The Providence Journal / Kris Craig]

Harry has requested a trade from the New England Patriots and many believe the 49ers are a good match. They have a perceived need at receiver and could reunite with his former Arizona State teammate Brandon Aiyuk, the receiver the 49ers drafted in the first round in 2020. However, it appears the 49ers will be unlikely to pursue him, despite some reports.

Story continues

Roster move

Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers waived linebacker Nathan Gerry, whom they added earlier in the offseason.

1

1