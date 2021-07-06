N’Keal Harry no lock to make Patriots’ roster

The Patriots chose wide receiver N'Keal Harry in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, which ordinarily ought to buy him a few years or a safe roster spot. But Harry is no sure thing to make the Patriots’ roster in 2021.

Harry is in danger of not making the 53-man roster, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The Patriots prioritized improving at wide receiver this offseason, bringing in Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, which indicated that they weren’t thrilled with Harry’s development. That’s no surprise; trough two NFL seasons, Harry has just 45 catches for 414 yards.

Harry has guaranteed base salaries of $1.4 million this year and $1.9 million next year, and the Patriots would obviously prefer not to have to pay that to someone who’s not even on the team anymore. But that may be their best option if Harry doesn’t step up his game in training camp and the preseason.

