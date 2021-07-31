Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry has asked to be traded, but until that happens, he says he’s doing his job in New England.

“I’m a Patriot right now,” Harry said, via the Boston Herald. “I’m very OK with being a Patriot.”

Harry said that once he set foot on the practice field for training camp, the trade request wasn’t his priority.

“I’m not worried about anything trade-wise right now,” Harry said. “I’m at New England Patriots training camp, and I’m just trying to improve every day.”

A 2019 first-round draft pick of the Patriots, Harry has been a disappointment in New England, and there’s no guarantee that any team will give up anything to acquire him in a trade, or that he’ll even make the Patriots’ 53-man roster if he isn’t traded. So Harry might as well make the most of his opportunities in camp now, because he may not have many NFL opportunities left.

N’Keal Harry: I’m a Patriot right now and I’m very OK with being a Patriot originally appeared on Pro Football Talk