N’Keal Harry, Josh Uche exit Patriots’ preseason game vs. Eagles with injuries

Two key New England Patriots players left the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles with injuries.

N’Keal Harry landed hard on his shoulder in the second quarter after chasing down a pass from Mac Jones that traveled 50 yards in the air. The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride reported that Harry was holding his left arm close to his chest. McBride said Harry was holding his left arm as if it was in a sling.

Josh Uche sustained an injury also and didn’t appear in the second half, but the severity of it was much more discreet. He departed to the locker room with trainers and never made it back to the field.

Harry walked slowly to the locker room with his left arm held closely to his chest (as if his arm was in a sling). #Patriots https://t.co/GaMYlxamfY — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 20, 2021

Here’s the play it happened on.

Absolute dime from Mac Jones and a good route on the go ball from N’Keal Harry. Hope he’s alright but this has got to be caught. Two weeks in a row now Mac has dropped one in the bucket up the left sideline. pic.twitter.com/Xy29MBnx2h — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) August 20, 2021

Josh Uche departed to the locker room with the trainers during the last series. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 20, 2021

