The Cowboys had a number of players work out for them Monday. The group included receiver Tyron Johnson, who the team later signed to replace receiver Antonio Callaway on the 90-player roster.

The other workout players were receiver N'Keal Harry, receiver Lynn Bowden, quarterback Jacob Eason, quarterback Bryce Perkins, cornerback Jordan Miller and cornerback Thakarius Keyes.

Harry, 25, entered the league as the No. 32 overall pick in 2019. He spent three seasons with the Patriots before they traded him to the Bears before last season.

In 2022, Harry appeared in nine games and caught seven passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Harry has played 40 games in his four-year career and has 64 receptions for 714 yards and five touchdowns.

The Cowboys have three quarterbacks on their roster but need another to go with Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush and Will Grier in training camp. Eason and Perkins have minimal regular-season experience.

N’Keal Harry, Jacob Eason among Cowboys’ workout players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk