N’Keal Harry “ecstatic” to be in position to play again

When the Patriots traded wide receiver N'Keal Harry to the Bears in July, he talked about looking forward to a fresh start after he failed to impress during his time in New England.

That fresh start was delayed by a high-ankle sprain in August that forced Harry off the field and into surgery. He spent the first five weeks of the season on injured reserve, but was activated this week and he does not have an injury designation for Thursday night’s game against the Commanders.

Head coach Matt Eberflus wouldn’t guarantee Harry will be in the lineup, but the wideout said he’s feeling happy about the steps he’s taken toward his Bears debut.

“It’s been hard just sitting here watching, especially once I started going to the games and standing on the sidelines,” Harry said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “It just brings you so much closer to the actual game. So I’m excited. I’m ecstatic.”

The Bears passing game is coming off its best game of the season and plenty of other people will be ecstatic if Harry’s presence can continue pushing things in the right direction.

