N’Keal Harry’s breakout training camp is deeply complicated. How should Patriots proceed?

N’Keal Harry could’ve made things easier for the New England Patriots on Sunday. He could have called off his trade request. But … he didn’t. A reporter asked Harry if he still wants to get traded, even while he’s enjoying the best training camp of his career. Harry wouldn’t answer the question.

“Everything that’s going on off the field, that’s really not my focus at all,” Harry said. “Like I said, I’m focused on becoming a better football player each day, and whatever happens, off the field, happens. I’m not going to worry about that right now.”

It’s likely the trade request still stands. Though it is possible Harry is done with questions about the trade request. After all, he did say he’d “definitely” be happy if he ended up on the Patriots roster to start the season. That said, Harry was given the opportunity to shut the door on his trade request in the past. He wouldn’t do it.

That’s what has made Harry’s breakout training camp so complicated. Harry has put together 11 impressive practices, with four or five where he has looked like the best receiver on the field. It’s August. So it’s important not to get carried away by a few good sessions, especially because so many of them have been unpadded. Harry’s biggest issues came with physical coverage — we’ll need to see him put up production in preseason.

But because this situation is pretty complicated and very uncertain, let’s dive into what could be next for Harry.

Scenario 1: He makes a few big plays in preseason, but isn't consistent. (More of the same.)

If Harry goes back to being the 2020 version of himself, then the Patriots have two options. They can carry him on the roster as WR4, behind Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne but ahead of punt returner Gunner Olszewski. The thing about that spot is that Harry will also be behind Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith -- and perhaps James White -- in the pecking order for targets. Injuries happen. The fourth receiver can be important. But ultimately, New England may only carry five receivers. So what if New England instead retained Kristian Wilkerson, a player who isn't as flashy as Harry but can do more for the team in the way of special teams? If the Patriots are caught in that tough position, I think they'd unload Harry for a sixth-round pick and let everyone start fresh. Releasing Harry doesn't make much sense, considering he'd leave behind $4.7 million in dead cap on what is a $10 million deal.

Story continues

Scenario 2: He plays well enough that the Patriots and Harry decide to stick together

If Aaron Rodgers can return to the Green Bay Packers, Harry can definitely make it work with the Patriots. Harry is ultimately a player with little clout and, frankly, little demand for his services. Maybe there are a few teams in hunt for him on the trade market, but if they won't give more than a sixth-round pick to acquire him, they can't think all that highly of him. Maybe that will dawn on Harry. Maybe it already has. He could decide that New England is still doing its best to put Harry is a position to succeed, even when he's sharing targets in a crowded offense. If Harry shines in preseason and moves his way up the depth chart, then perhaps he'll find he'd like to stay and be the receiver the Patriots hoped he'd be.

Scenario 3: Harry uses a stellar preseason to propel himself to a new team

How much can Harry actually elevate his trade value over the course of three preseason games? If Harry is currently valued as a sixth-rounder and he plays out of his mind, he might bump that value up to a fifth or fourth-round pick. Maybe? If the Patriots can somehow squeak a fourth-rounder or better, then perhaps they consider moving the receiver. If there's something happening behind the scenes -- some drama which would further encourage the Patriots to deal Harry -- then maybe they'll take a fifth or a sixth. But if Harry is finally showing promise, why trade him? Why not put him on the roster as another weapon for the offense?

The most likely scenario?

I'd like to see what's behind Door No. 2. It's possible Harry fizzles in preseason (which would land us at Door No. 1), but I'd like to be optimistic and hope the young receiver puts together a strong preseason that allows him to work as WR2, WR3 or even WR4 in this offense and -- in a perfect but unlikely world -- he eventually makes his way to WR1. But I won't be delusional. At this point in Harry's trajectory, WR3 would be a good place for him to land. Because Belichick wouldn't want to honor a trade request for a largely flawed first-round pick -- it undermines the coach's authority -- he may do everything in his power not to grant Harry's trade request. That would mean stashing the receiver on a roster, even if a player like Wilkerson may be more deserving.

1

1