N’Keal Harry appears to opt out of Patriots voluntary conditioning program

New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry appears to have elected not to attend the team’s voluntary conditioning program this week. Harry, who has posted a number of workout videos from his Instagram this offseason, shared a photo on his story that indicated he is not in Massachusetts with some of his teammates.

New England opened up their conditioning program at Gilette Stadium, where receivers DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor were in attendance. Harry, however, did not appear in any of the photos on the team’s website. Considering Harry and his agent demanded a trade last year, Harry may still be hoping he lands with another team before the 2022 season. Certainly, the Parker trade will make life harder for Harry to get snaps.

Looks like N’Keal Harry is not participating in the start of the Patriots’ offseason program. He posted this on IG last night. pic.twitter.com/GeLypx2vto — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) April 20, 2022

New England drafted Harry at 32nd overall, but he has failed to meet expectations of a first-round pick. It’s possible — and perhaps even likely — the Patriots will part ways with him this offseason.

