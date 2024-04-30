N’Guessan returning to K-State for one more year

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Sometimes the best recruitment is retention. K-State men’s basketball got a big piece of its 2023-24 puzzle back for another season as of Tuesday.

David N’Guessan, a 6-foot-9 senior, will return for his fifth season of college basketball next year, the team announced on social media.

N’Guessan averaged 7.8 points and 6.8 rebounds last season while starting in 21 games and appearing in 34 for the Wildcats. He returns for his third year with Kansas State, having previously played two seasons at Virginia Tech.

A native of the Netherlands, N’Guessan is one of few scholarship returners from K-State’s 2023-24 squad. The ‘Cats have had six players transfer out of the program and saw Arthur Kaluma declare for the NBA draft. K-State has also inked four commitments via the transfer portal.

