N’Faly Dante on what to expect from Oregon: ‘We all want to play together and hard’

Oregon student-athlete N'Faly Dante speaks with Pac-12 Networks' Jacob Tobey and Eldridge Recasner following No. 21 Oregon men's basketball season-opening win against Florida A&M on Monday, Nov. 7 in Eugene. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.