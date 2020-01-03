N. Dakota downs Denver 82-71 in Summit opener

DENVER (AP) -- Marlon Stewart scored 22 points and made seven assists, De'Sean Allen-Eikens added 18 points and North Dakota beat Denver 82-71 on Thursday night to win their Summit League opener.

Filip Rebraca scored 11 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double, the first player in North Dakota's Division I era to score a double-double in three straight games.

Kenan Walter added 15 points for the Fighting Hawks (7-8), who outrebounded the Pioneers 41-32 and held them to 33% shooting.

Jase Townsend scored 23 points for Denver (4-12, 0-2), which has lost seven straight. Ade Murkey, Roscoe Eastmond and David Nzekwesi scored 10 apiece with Nzekwesi grabbing eight rebounds.

North Dakota plays Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Sunday. Denver plays South Dakota on the road on Sunday.

