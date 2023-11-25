N.C. State vs. North Carolina predictions, odds, how to watch: Everything you need to know

This week brings about the end of the 2023 college football regular season, and with it, one of the biggest intrastate football rivalries to conclude 13 weeks of play.

The N.C. State Wolfpack (8-3, 5-2 ACC) – the No. 24 team in the country according to the latest US LBM Coaches Poll – play host to the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3, 4-3 ACC) on Saturday. It will be the 113th meeting between the two teams since their first in 1894.

N.C. State has won the previous two matchups by one score, though North Carolina leads the all-time series, 68-38-6.

Here's everything to know about the Week 13 clash.

NCAAF odds: N.C. State vs. North Carolina betting lines, trends

North Carolina is favored to defeat N.C. State, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering college football betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Wednesday evening.

Spread: North Carolina (-2.5)

Moneyline: North Carolina (-140); N.C. State (+115)

Over/under: 55

CFB bowl projections: Ohio State hurdles Michigan into playoff field

N.C. State vs. North Carolina predictions

All Yellow Jackets (Sports Illustrated FanNation): N.C. State 27, North Carolina 20

Jackson Caudell writes, "This is a matchup of two teams that have gone in opposite directions. North Carolina has lost three of their last five games while NC State has won four in a row and has a chance to finish 9-3. The Wolfpack defense is playing fantastic and I think they will continue that against Drake Maye and the Tar Heels this weekend. Give me Dave Doeren as a home underdog any day."

BetMGM: North Carolina will win, but N.C. State covers

They write, "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts North Carolina will win this game with 53.6% confidence. Based on recent against-the-spread trends, the model predicts North Carolina State will cover the spread with 66.5% confidence. Both predictions factor in up-to-date player injuries for both North Carolina and NC State, plus offensive & defensive matchups, recent games and key player performances this season."

Oddschecker.com: Confident in a cover by underdog N.C. State

Matt MacKay writes, "It's a methodical slow-burn from the Wolfpack offense, which will attempt to chew clock en route to red zone trips. UNC can score quickly, but its run defense is a huge concern. The Tar Heels are struggling against the run lately, allowing four of their past five opponents to log two to three rushing touchdowns at 4.2 yards per carry or better. This game should come down to the wire and NC State is laying +2.5 ATS as home underdogs. They've won outright in two consecutive contests, including on the road at Chapel Hill as +6.5 underdogs in 2022. Let's stake two units on the Wolfpack to compete with the Tar Heels enough to cover +2.5 ATS at -115 odds."

ESPN: North Carolina slight favorite on the road

ESPN Analytics give the Tar Heels a 62.2% chance to win their season finale as visitors. N.C. State are given a 37.8% chance to win at home and make it three straight wins in this rivalry.

ACC football news: Washington moves up to No. 4 ahead of Florida State in new College Football Playoff rankings

How to watch N.C. State vs. North Carolina: TV channel, streaming info

When: Saturday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, N.C.

Cable TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN app; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

How to watch: Take in college football action with a Fubo subscription

North Carolina schedule and results

All times Eastern.

Week 1: North Carolina 31 - 17 South Carolina FINAL

Week 2: North Carolina 40 - 34 Appalachian State FINAL/2OT

Week 3: North Carolina 31 - 13 Minnesota FINAL

Week 4: North Carolina 41 - 24 Pitt FINAL

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: North Carolina 40 - 7 Syracuse FINAL

Week 7: North Carolina 41- 31 Miami (FL) FINAL

Week 8: North Carolina 27 - 31 Virginia, FINAL

Week 9: North Carolina 42 - 46 Georgia Tech, FINAL

Week 10: North Carolina 59 - 7 Campbell, FINAL

Week 11: North Carolina 47 - 45 Duke, FINAL

Week 12: North Carolina 20 - 31 Clemson, FINAL

Week 13: North Carolina @ N.C. State, 8 p.m., ACC Network

N.C. State schedule and results

All times Eastern.

Week 1: N.C. State 24 - 14 UConn FINAL

Week 2: N.C. State 24 - 45 Notre Dame FINAL

Week 3: N.C. State 45 - 7 Virginia Military Institute FINAL

Week 4: N.C. State 24 - 21 Virginia FINAL

Week 5: N.C. State 10 - 13 Louisville, FINAL

Week 6: N.C. State 48 - 41 Marshall FINAL

Week 7: N.C. State 3 - 24 Duke FINAL

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: N.C. State 24 - 17 Clemson, FINAL

Week 10: N.C. State 20 - 6 Miami (FL), FINAL

Week 11: N.C. State 26 - 6 Wake Forest, FINAL

Week 12: N.C. State 35 - 28 Virginia Tech, FINAL

Week 13: N.C. State vs. N.C. State, 8 p.m., ACC Network

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: N.C. State vs. North Carolina: Predictions, odds for Saturday's game