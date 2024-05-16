Nübel 'surprised' with nomination to Germany's Euro 2024 squad

Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel in action during the German DFB Cup soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Union Berlin at MHPArena. Tom Weller/dpa

VfB Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel said that his nomination for Germany's Euro 2024 squad came as a "big surprise."

"I was informed on Tuesday evening. I had already planned my holiday, but of course I'm very, very happy to miss out," he said on Thursday after coach Julian Nagelsmann announced his provisional squad for the June 14-July 14 tournament in Germany.

"I wanted to go on a safari in Tanzania. But as I said, I can of course still do that in the next few years," he added.

This is the first time Nübel was called up for the national team. He will be part of a group of five players representing Stuttgart alongside Chris Führich, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Waldemar Anton and Deniz Undav.

Stuttgart stayed in the Bundesliga after playing the relegation play-offs in 2022-23. This term, however, they were a surprise and qualified for the Champions League.

Nübel, meanwhile, is expected to be the fourth option between the posts behind regular starter Manuel Neuer, Marc-André ter Stegen and Oliver Baumann.

He said that he doesn't yet know what his role would be in the squad and that despite being "very ambitious," he will accept what's best for the team.

"It's a team sport. I think Manu and Marc-André are set. I'll get there, deliver my performance and then we'll see what that's good for. But basically it's about working as a team and getting everything out of it for Germany," he said.

Nübel started his professional career at Paderborn before moving to Schalke and then to Bayern Munich. At the German record champions, however, he didn't get much chance to play due to Neuer's sovereignty.

After a spell at Monaco, he joined Stuttgart on a loan deal that expires in June 2026. His contract with Bayern runs until 2029.