Nübel extends contract at Bayern, agrees new loan deal with Stuttgart

Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel has extended his contract at Bayern Munich by a further four years to June 2029, while also reaching an agreement to stay at VfB Stuttgart on loan for another two seasons, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.

His original deal with Bayern was set to run until summer 2025.

"I’m very happy about this decision and the trust that Bayern has shown in me. At the same time, I feel very good in Stuttgart. I want to enjoy success with them and take my next steps personally," the goalkeeper said.

Bayern board member for sports Max Eberl added: "We’re pleased we could agree to a long-term extension with Alexander Nübel. He’s made excellent progress in recent years and is among Germany’s best goalkeepers."

Nübel, 27, came to Bayern in 2020 from Schalke on a five-year contract but only had little playing time. Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remains their first choice and is contracted for another season, when he will be 39.

Nübel played on loan at Monaco 2021-2023, and started another loan at Stuttgart afterwards.

He has helped Stuttgart to third place in the Bundesliga with strong performances. A Champions League berth is in sight, and Nübel staying could prompt other key players to renew their contracts.

"Alex Nübel integrated himself into the team straight away last summer and quickly became a decisive factor in our game. Both Alex and we were very interested in continuing our cooperation, so we're happy and satisfied that we have found a suitable solution," Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth said.