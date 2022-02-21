Mythbusting Bengals narratives after Super Bowl trip

Despite a trip to the Super Bowl during what initially looked like a rebuilding year, it’s not uncommon to see some old (and new, with twists) narratives when the Cincinnati Bengals come up in conversations.

Some of these are worthy of a greatest hits playlist. Others are outright new and, at least in some fashion, not totally correct.

Granted, the Bengals catapulting to a Super Bowl after six wins over the prior two seasons is uncharted waters for everyone — fans, the league itself, even the organization.

That in mind, let’s mythbust some of the most common narratives in a way that’s helpful for all so that the discourse around the team can evolve right alongside its ability to contend.

Narrative No. 1: The Bengals didn't try to fix the offensive line

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

It’s easy to look at the Bengals not drafting Penei Sewell and suggest the Bengals didn’t attempt to fix the line. That is, of course, incorrect.

The Bengals still used notable draft capital on second-rounder Jackson Carman. Now, big disclaimer — that pick was a whiff. He was out of shape and just generally had struggled to crack the starting lineup. It’s a big red flag going into the offseason. But they spent the resources.

Cincinnati also brought back Quinton Spain to start at left guard and signed veteran Riley Reiff. They can’t help that Reiff suffered a season-ending injury late right before the playoffs. They also had hopes somebody like D’Ante Smith could step up.

The most ironic thing about this narrative is that, had the Bengals taken Sewell, they probably don’t make the playoffs at all. Ja’Marr Chase, after all, had a Randy Moss-esque rookie year and nearly won them the Super Bowl.

Narrative No. 2: The Bengals are still cheap

Syndication: The Enquirer

We’ll throw out a mulligan to anyone still working with this theory for the sake of friendliness. There’s an adaptation period with a long-running struggling franchise becoming a contender, after all.

The Bengals used to be cheap. But over the last two offseasons, they’ve thrown out $271 million on free agents, the fourth-highest number in the league.

Some names and numbers:

Trae Waynes — 3 years, $42 million

Trey Hendrickson — 4 years, $60M

D.J. Reader — 4 years, $53M

Mike Hilton — 4 years, $24M

Chidobe Awuzie — 3 years, $22M

Vonn Bell — 3 years, $18M

They’ve also been keeping their own as usual, like re-signing Joe Mixon. They’re generally very smart about contract structure too, frontloading and getting guaranteed cash out of the way early.

Is there reason to worry that the team will crawl back into its shell now that it has revamped the roster to Zac Taylor’s liking? Perhaps, but it’s unlikely — the franchise understands it’s building around a rookie quarterback contract and the championship window is wide open.

Narrative No. 3: Bengals won't pay to keep the core

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There’s also an idea out there that the Bengals won’t do what it takes to pay up when it comes time to extend names like Joe Burrow and Chase.

As a wise man once said, Child Please.

This Bengals front office didn’t have any problems extending Carson Palmer at high-market rates — and the man sure wasn’t winning playoff games or going to Super Bowls. It didn’t have problems keeping guys like Chad Johnson and strong offensive lines, either.

Narrative-crafters can’t have it both ways — the Bengals can’t be a team that only keeps their own and are therefore cheap, but will also lose their most critical players. The big names aren’t going anywhere.

Narrative No. 4: The lack of indoor practice facility matters

For the "Bengals don't have indoor practice facility" crowd, just remember: Belichick doesn't use his = tactical genius. Bengals don't bother = CHEAP pic.twitter.com/wR5t9zPO6N — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) February 12, 2022

Should the Bengals have an indoor practice facility? Probably. Does it really matter?

Nah.

When the Bengals didn’t want to practice in a winter cold front ahead of the Super Bowl, they worked a few paces away at the University of Cincinnati. Easy enough to work out.

And also, please see the above tweet — there’s an oversight in logic that happens with this narrative. The Bengals should have one, but let’s not pretend the goalposts wouldn’t just shift if they had one and didn’t use it.

Narrative No. 5: Burrow will be the latest notable QB to never make it back

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

One doesn’t have to look far to find comparisons for Burrow that suggest he’ll never reach another Super Bowl.

But Burrow, and his surrounding circumstances, are rare.

What this narrative ignores is…quite a lot. The Bengals made the Super Bowl in a rebuilding year with one of the NFL’s youngest rosters. They had the most projected cap space of any playoff team, which is a top-five number overall. They entered the postseason undefeated against AFC playoff teams, had won on primetime, swept the Ravens and Steelers and ended up sweeping the Raiders and Chiefs, too.

One other big point — most Super Bowl teams end up losing notable coaches. But the Bengals being ahead of schedule has helped result in the loss of…two assistants, it would seem, so far. Both coordinators will be back next year.

As for Burrow, his rookie summer was derailed by COVID restrictions. The summer before his second season was spent on rehab (which he used to strengthen/tweak his core and hips for more throw power, too). He wasn’t right, mobility-wise, for most of this year. And even when he was, he was playing behind one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines and with a young coaching staff still learning as it went.

All of which is to say…the Bengals and Burrow aren’t your usual Super Bowl attendee now tasked with making it back. We haven’t seen Burrow at his best yet and the rebuilding job wasn’t totally done. It’s safe to think they can make it back despite the brutal-looking nature of the AFC.

Narrative No. 6: It was wrong to celebrate the Super Bowl trip

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

There was zero, zilch, nada wrong with the Bengals and fans holding a civic-minded celebration upon the team’s return from the Super Bowl.

The team making the Super Bowl after having not won a playoff game for 30-plus years was a big deal in its own right. Celebrating that feat, and celebrating winning the entire AFC, is totally fine. This wasn’t the team holding a bash or parade after a Marvin Lewis 8-8 season. It wasn’t a Belichick Patriots squad celebrating a runner-up finish after three Lombardis. We don’t not celebrate silver-medal finishes at the Olympics.

It was a long-suffering fanbase celebrating what likely signaled the return of Bengals football and its contention chances to prominence.

In every city where a loser turns into a winner, there are always a few loud local voices bemoaning that citizens should take this sort of civic pride in what else the city has to offer — and that’s totally true, too. But it’s always a rough sell attempting to direct how, when and why people should celebrate or feel.

And in the backdrop, players like Burrow were literally stressing he learned from Hall of Famers that it’s important to celebrate the feat while being hungry for more next year.

Fans should be allowed to do that, too.

What's it all mean?

Syndication: The Enquirer

Don’t sweat the narratives too much. They fade with consistent success. Unfortunately for the Bengals and fans, there are decades of habitual moves and strategies from the franchise that produced certain results, which led to the narratives. One trip to the Super Bowl wasn’t going to instantly wipe those out.

Luckily for the fans, it’s very blatant the organization has modernized in a way we’ve pleaded for…for a long time. And when a team has a top-five passer like Burrow, they’re always a threat to win it all.

If nothing else, we can step back and really put a magnifying glass to them and, with the proper angle, burn them out. There’s been nothing to suggest the team will revert to old habits, so it’s just a waiting game as far as the narratives go.

