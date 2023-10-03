Myth-busting: USC was ready for early kickoff against Colorado

USC beat Colorado by only seven points in a game it was favored to win by 21. Many people will therefore conclude that the early start time — 10 a.m. local time in Boulder, 9 a.m. Pacific time — was an impediment for the Trojans.

Wait a minute: That’s not true.

USC was not prepared to play against Arizona State. The Trojans were sloppy from the start.

Against Colorado, USC came out firing and ready to play. The Trojans got a 34-7 lead and owned the first half. The “breakfast football” portion of this game was the period of time in which the Trojans played really well.

It was the lunchtime part of the game — after 12 noon in Boulder — when USC faltered.

The early start didn’t hurt USC. The Trojans just didn’t finish. We dan’t allow lazy narratives to get baked in when they plainly aren’t true.

We talked about this with Mark Rogers and Tim Prangley at The Voice of College Football:

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football leading into the big game against Washington on October 14.

USC win over Colorado feels hollow because Alex Grinch isn’t doing his job.

Experts think Alex Grinch will prevent USC from making the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The coach who ripped Jordan Addison for transferring to USC is now staring at a humiliating season in Pittsburgh.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire